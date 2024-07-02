1 in 6 Indians Store Financial Passwords Unsafely, Reveals Survey
A recent survey has revealed that nearly 17% of Indians store financial passwords in an unsafe manner, making them vulnerable to data theft. The survey, conducted by Localcircles, involved over 48,000 respondents from 367 districts. It also noted a 300% rise in bank frauds over the past two years.
- Country:
- India
In a concerning revelation, nearly one in six Indians has been found storing important financial passwords in an unsafe manner, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Localcircles.
The survey identified that around 17% of the participants store critical passwords for ATMs, debit or credit cards, bank accounts, and app stores in insecure ways, such as in contact lists or notes on mobile phones, heightening the risk of data theft.
With over 48,000 respondents from 367 districts, the survey also highlighted that 34% share their passwords with others, further exacerbating security risks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ED Raids Uncover Massive Bank Fraud by Amtek Group
ED raids 35 places in Delhi-NCR, Maharashtra against Amtek group in bank fraud case
77% of Indians Demand Stronger Climate Action Amid Heatwave Concerns
Czech Ladies Open: All 5 Indians including defending champion Diksha shoot under par
Kuwait Fire Tragedy: 45 Indians Dead, Government Extends Aid