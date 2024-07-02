1 in 6 Indians Store Financial Passwords Unsafely, Reveals Survey

In a concerning revelation, nearly one in six Indians has been found storing important financial passwords in an unsafe manner, according to a survey published on Tuesday by Localcircles.

The survey identified that around 17% of the participants store critical passwords for ATMs, debit or credit cards, bank accounts, and app stores in insecure ways, such as in contact lists or notes on mobile phones, heightening the risk of data theft.

With over 48,000 respondents from 367 districts, the survey also highlighted that 34% share their passwords with others, further exacerbating security risks.

