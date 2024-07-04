Hexaware Technologies Expands Operations with New Office in Coimbatore

Hexaware Technologies, a prominent IT services and solutions provider, has announced the inauguration of its new office located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu.

According to an official statement, the company aims to harness Coimbatore's talent pool to serve its global client base more effectively. Although Hexaware's Business Process Services (BPS) division already operates in Coimbatore, the new office will focus on advanced data and testing skills in areas such as data modernization, automation, cloud, software development, data compliance and security, generative AI, business intelligence, and advanced analytics.

The decision to expand in Coimbatore is strategically planned, given the city's robust talent pool and its status as an educational hub, which ensures a steady stream of skilled graduates. 'With our expansion in Coimbatore, we're excited to enhance our operational capabilities and access the talented workforce in emerging cities,' said Vinod Chandran, Chief Operating Officer of Hexaware.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)