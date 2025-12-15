TCS expands European delivery network with new office in Romania

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has expanded its presence in Romania with the inauguration of a new office in Bucharest, the IT services company said on Monday.

The strategic facility will strengthen TCS' local capabilities as a digital engineering services hub and strengthen its European delivery network.

Located in Bucharest's prominent Floreasca business district, the new facility underlines TCS' commitment to local talent, with over 95 per cent of employees being Romanian nationals, the release said.

''This investment in Romania's workforce and digital engineering capabilities will significantly enhance TCS' ability to deliver complex projects for its clients,'' the release said.

The move follows TCS' recent launch of a Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) innovation hub in Bucharest, which will support global automotive clients in transitioning to next-generation mobility solutions.

''The new Bucharest office will form a vital component of TCS' European delivery network, which enables the delivery of hyper-connected services to over 350 customers across 20 countries in Europe, employing more than 15,000 professionals,'' it said.

This, TCS said, ensures customers globally benefit from consistent, near-shore experiences tuned to their unique cultural, compliance, language, and technological requirements.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)