Russia Appoints New Baltic Fleet Commander
Russia has appointed Vice Admiral Sergei Lipilin as the new commander of its Baltic Fleet. Lipilin previously served as the first deputy commander of the fleet, highlighting his extensive experience and leadership within naval circles.
Russia has named Vice Admiral Sergei Lipilin as the new commander of its Baltic Fleet, according to a report by the TASS state news agency on Monday. The appointment was cited by a source within naval circles.
Lipilin brings a wealth of experience to his new role, having previously served as the first deputy commander of the fleet.
