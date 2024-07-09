IIITH and Athlyte Inc. Join Forces for Next-Gen Sports Analytics

The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIITH), is partnering with Athlyte Inc. to create advanced algorithms and models for sports analytics. This collaboration's goal is to enhance Athlyte's Next Generation Sports Communicators Technology Platform, leveraging natural language processing and AI to benefit U.S. college sports communicators.

Led by Prof. Manish Shrivastava, the IIITH team will work closely with Athlyte's team on developing a natural language-based search engine tailored to sports data and generating sports content using advanced technologies such as data mining and AI. Dr. Kiron Shastry, President and CEO of Athlyte Inc., expressed optimism about the partnership's potential to provide cutting-edge solutions for more effective sports communication.

Dr. Manish Shrivastava highlighted the untapped potential of natural language processing in sports analytics, emphasizing the collaborative effort's importance. Both institutions look forward to making a significant impact in this field through their joint venture.

