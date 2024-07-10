Left Menu

Samsung Workers' Union Plans Indefinite Strike Amid Pay Dispute

Samsung Electronics' main workers' union in South Korea has announced an indefinite strike to push for better pay and benefits. The strike involves around 6,500 workers and aims to disrupt chip production. Union leaders assert that negotiations with management have stalled, whereas Samsung claims no production disruptions have occurred.

In a significant development, Samsung Electronics' primary workers' union in South Korea declared an indefinite strike on Wednesday, seeking improved pay and benefits. The union, representing roughly a quarter of Samsung's South Korean workforce, intensified its campaign after management failed to initiate talks.

Initially planned as a three-day strike, the action has seen participation from 6,500 workers and is now set to continue indefinitely. Union vice president Lee Hyun-kuk, in a YouTube live, emphasized the need for unity and urged more members to join. Although Lee claimed disruptions in chip production, Samsung stated that production lines remained unaffected during the initial strike days.

Despite the strike, Samsung's shares rose slightly, closing up 0.1% on Wednesday. As part of their strategy, union leaders plan to hold advertising campaigns within chipmaking plants to garner more support. Meanwhile, the union's revised demands include a 3.5% salary hike and improved bonus equality. Analysts, however, cast doubt on the strike's potential impact, citing limited worker incentives.

