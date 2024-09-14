Left Menu

Pioneering Private Spacewalk and Controversial Satellite Launch: A Dive into Modern Astronautics

A billionaire and an engineer achieved the first private spacewalk in SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission. Separately, Iran launched a research satellite amidst accusations of missile transfers to Russia. These developments highlight significant strides and controversies in modern space exploration and defense technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 18:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a groundbreaking moment for commercial space exploration, a billionaire and an engineer have successfully completed the world's first private spacewalk. The event occurred during SpaceX's Polaris Dawn mission, showcasing the capabilities of the new line of spacesuits as the astronauts ventured outside the Crew Dragon capsule.

Meanwhile, Iran has made headlines for launching its second satellite of the year into orbit. The launch, executed by the Revolutionary Guards, has raised international concerns, particularly from the United States and European nations, who allege that Iran may be transferring ballistic missiles to Russia for use in the ongoing war with Ukraine. Iran has denied these accusations.

These events mark significant milestones and controversies in the realms of space exploration and geopolitical defense strategies, reflecting both the advancements and the tensions in our modern world.

(With inputs from agencies.)

