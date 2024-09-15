ONGC Board Revamp: A New Chapter in Corporate Strategy and Energy Innovation
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has appointed Arunangshu Sarkar as the new Director for Strategy and Corporate Affairs, leading a significant board restructuring. This revamp aims to enhance the company's focus on new energy, petrochemicals, and a more streamlined corporate strategy. The initiative follows McKinsey's Organisation Transformation Project recommendations.
The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has announced the appointment of Arunangshu Sarkar as its new Director for Strategy and Corporate Affairs. This move is part of a comprehensive board restructuring aimed at invigorating the state-controlled energy giant.
Sarkar, an accomplished petroleum engineer from the Indian School of Mines, Dhanbad, previously served as ONGC's Group General Manager (Production). He has also held the position of General Manager (Strategy & Corporate Planning) at ONGC Videsh Ltd, the company's international investment arm.
The board revamp, following recommendations from consulting firm McKinsey's Organisation Transformation Project, seeks to streamline operations and focus on new energy sectors such as renewable energy, hydrogen, and carbon capture. This restructuring is expected to enhance ONGC's corporate strategy, marketing, and legal frameworks.
