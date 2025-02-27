Colombia's Cabinet Shuffle: New Energy Minister Named

Colombia's political landscape sees a shift as President Gustavo Petro appoints Edwin Palma, a unionist and former vice-minister of labor, as the new energy minister. This move is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle.

The President's decision comes on the heels of a tense televised cabinet meeting, which led to the definitive resignations of the ministers of environment and interior.

Petro's strategic reshuffle, involving asking all his ministers to resign, indicates a significant reorganization of his administration's approach, especially in the energy sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)