Colombia's Cabinet Shuffle: New Energy Minister Named

In a significant cabinet reshuffle, Colombia's President Gustavo Petro appoints unionist and former vice-minister of labor, Edwin Palma, as the new energy minister. The change follows a tense cabinet meeting and the resignations of the environment and interior ministers, prompting all ministers to present their resignations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombia's political landscape sees a shift as President Gustavo Petro appoints Edwin Palma, a unionist and former vice-minister of labor, as the new energy minister. This move is part of a broader cabinet reshuffle.

The President's decision comes on the heels of a tense televised cabinet meeting, which led to the definitive resignations of the ministers of environment and interior.

Petro's strategic reshuffle, involving asking all his ministers to resign, indicates a significant reorganization of his administration's approach, especially in the energy sector.

