IIT Delhi Innovates CYTOP-Based Charge Writing for Secure Data Storage

A team from IIT Delhi has pioneered a groundbreaking CYTOP material-based charge writing mechanism, promising to transform secure data storage and encryption technology. This innovation, developed alongside the Max Plank Institute of Polymer Research and the University of Stuttgart, has been recognized in the esteemed journal 'ACS Langmuir', and a patent filing is underway.

The technology, led by Ankur Goswami, an Assistant Professor at IIT Delhi, addresses the rising challenges of secure information exchange amid advancements in AI and IoT. The mechanism enables data writing and reading at a nanoscale level, discernible only through Electrostatic Force Microscopy (EFM), ensuring the confidentiality of transmitted information.

Shalini Singh, of IIT Delhi's School of Interdisciplinary Research, highlighted that written data is invisible to conventional optical or electron microscopes but readable by specialized scanners. Though in its early stages, this CYTOP-based technology holds potential for broader applications, including renewable energy and water quality monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)