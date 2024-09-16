Mercedes-Benz India Expands Electric Vehicle Lineup with Locally Produced EQS 580 4MATIC

Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has launched the locally produced EQS 580 4MATIC, expanding its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) range in the country.

India becomes the first market outside the US to manufacture this seven-seater electric SUV locally, reflecting the company's commitment to the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer emphasized that local production supports the government's Make-in-India vision and offers significant pricing advantages to customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)