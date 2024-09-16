Mercedes-Benz India Expands Electric Vehicle Lineup with Locally Produced EQS 580 4MATIC
Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) lineup with the launch of the locally produced EQS 580 4MATIC. This move makes India the first country outside the US to begin local production of this seven-seater electric SUV, underscoring the company's commitment to India's luxury EV market.
Luxury car manufacturer Mercedes-Benz India has launched the locally produced EQS 580 4MATIC, expanding its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) range in the country.
India becomes the first market outside the US to manufacture this seven-seater electric SUV locally, reflecting the company's commitment to the Indian market.
Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer emphasized that local production supports the government's Make-in-India vision and offers significant pricing advantages to customers.
