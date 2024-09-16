Left Menu

Mercedes-Benz India Expands Electric Vehicle Lineup with Locally Produced EQS 580 4MATIC

Mercedes-Benz India has expanded its Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) lineup with the launch of the locally produced EQS 580 4MATIC. This move makes India the first country outside the US to begin local production of this seven-seater electric SUV, underscoring the company's commitment to India's luxury EV market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:28 IST
Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director and CEO Santosh Iyer emphasized that local production supports the government's Make-in-India vision and offers significant pricing advantages to customers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

