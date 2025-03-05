Left Menu

Kandhari Global Beverages Eyes Expansion Beyond Indian Borders

Kandhari Global Beverages plans to seize more bottling opportunities with Coca-Cola, aiming to double its turnover in 5-6 years. Having acquired Coca-Cola's operations in North Gujarat, it envisions significant investments in market expansion, while facing competition from brands like Reliance Industries' Campa Cola.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Kandhari Global Beverages is poised to expand its bottling footprint with Coca-Cola, both domestically and internationally. On Wednesday, Managing Director Varinder Pal Singh Kandhari expressed readiness to capitalize on new opportunities involving Coca-Cola assets, a strategy fitting Coca-Cola's asset-light model.

The company recently took over bottling operations in North Gujarat from Coca-Cola and intends to double its turnover from Rs 4,500 crore within five to six years. As part of the transition, substantial investments will be made, focusing on supply chain, digitalisation, and sustainability.

Faced with market competition from Reliance Industries' Campa Cola, Kandhari remains confident, viewing new competition as beneficial for market expansion. The planned expansion includes strategic promotions and pricing adaptations, potentially facilitating growth and meeting diverse consumer demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

