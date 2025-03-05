Left Menu

Kandhari Global Beverages Eyes Expansion and Growth with Coca-Cola Partnership

Kandhari Global Beverages is gearing up for potential expansion opportunities with Coca-Cola, both in India and internationally. The company, which recently acquired Coca-Cola's bottling operations in North Gujarat, aims to double its turnover in the next 5-6 years. Strategic investments and competition are expected to drive growth.

Kandhari Global Beverages is positioning itself for new bottling opportunities with Coca-Cola, both within India and in foreign markets, as declared by Managing Director Varinder Pal Singh Kandhari. With the recent acquisition of bottling operations in North Gujarat, the company plans to significantly increase its current turnover of Rs 4,500 crore over the next 5-6 years.

Coca-Cola, headquartered in Atlanta, is actively divesting its global assets by franchising regional operations, a move aligned with its asset-light business strategy. Kandhari Global Beverages is among the select partners, having previously taken over bottling operations for Rajasthan in early 2024 and currently operating in various Indian states including Delhi and Himachal Pradesh.

The family-owned enterprise has been involved with Coca-Cola since 1993 and emphasizes dynamic growth in India's beverage segment. Despite competitive pressures from local players like Reliance Industries' Campa Cola, Kandhari remains optimistic about its market position, focusing on investments in digitalization, sustainability, and expansion beyond domestic borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

