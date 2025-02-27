Coca-Cola Expands Beverage Empire in India with BodyArmorLyte Launch

Coca-Cola is widening its beverage portfolio in India by launching BodyArmorLyte, a global sports drink, expected to hit shelves this summer. According to Sundeep Bajoria, Vice President of Operations, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia, the company anticipates that ThumsUp and Sprite will grow to become $2 billion brands in the market.

The company is encouraged by the early onset of summer and plans to introduce brands like Honest Tea and Vitaminwater, as well as expand Coke Zero Sugar and Sprite Zero Sugar. BodyArmorLyte, rich in electrolytes and coconut water, positions itself in the hydration segment while Honest Tea comes from organic sources in Assam.

Despite the aggressive competition from local brands like Campa Cola, Coca-Cola is unfazed and believes competition enhances innovation and agility. The company is also investing in cooling infrastructure to boost market growth in rural areas and plans to capitalize on recent government tax reliefs to drive further consumption.

(With inputs from agencies.)