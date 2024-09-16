Left Menu

Intel Misses Out on Sony PlayStation 6 Chip Contract to AMD

In 2022, Intel failed to secure a lucrative contract to design Sony’s PlayStation 6 chip, losing out to AMD. This setback hindered Intel's burgeoning contract manufacturing business. Despite prolonged negotiations and high-level discussions, a disagreement over profits led to AMD winning the bid, costing Intel billions in potential revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:37 IST
Intel Misses Out on Sony PlayStation 6 Chip Contract to AMD
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major setback, Intel lost the contract to design and fabricate Sony's forthcoming PlayStation 6 chip to AMD in 2022, sources confirmed. The denied deal, valued in billions, was pivotal to Intel's strategy for expanding its contract manufacturing business.

Intel's endeavor was marred by a dispute over profit margins, impeding finalization of the deal with Sony. Despite intensive discussions that spanned months and included executives from both companies, AMD emerged victorious in the competitive bidding process.

This contract loss represents a significant financial and operational blow to Intel, which has been striving to attract marquee clients for its advanced 18A manufacturing process. The PlayStation 6 chip deal could have secured Intel's foundry division's performance for over five years, adding approximately $30 billion in revenue. Intel continues to grapple with finding substantial clients to propel its manufacturing business forward.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024