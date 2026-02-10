Forging the Future: India's Foundry Revolution

The Indian Foundry industry is set to host a three-day Foundry Congress and Exhibition in 2026, providing a platform for collaboration among manufacturers, suppliers, and international players.

With a robust annual growth rate, India's foundry market is projected to be worth USD 169 billion by 2047, placing the nation among the world's top foundry industries.

The upcoming IFEX 2026 aims to spearhead discussions around policy, technological advancements, and market opportunities to cement India's role as a global leader in the foundry sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)