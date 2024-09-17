Hamas Chief Congratulates Houthis Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar congratulated Yemen's Houthi group for their missile launch targeting Israel, elevating concerns of an escalating regional conflict. Al-Massirah TV relayed Sinwar's message on Monday.

On Sunday, the Iran-supported Houthis, who dominate northern Yemen, hit central Israel, leading Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to vow severe reprisal. Meanwhile, the U.S. distrusted Houthi claims of using a hypersonic missile, with Iran denying any missile transfer.

This development underscores fears that the year-long Gaza conflict might trigger broader hostilities despite U.S. containment efforts. Sinwar insists Hamas, backed by Iran, is well-prepared for prolonged confrontation despite Israeli attempts to neutralize them.

