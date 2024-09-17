Left Menu

Hamas Chief Congratulates Houthis Amid Escalating Regional Tensions

Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar congratulated Yemen's Houthi group on their missile attack on Israel, highlighting concerns of a broader regional conflict. The Houthi missile, claiming to be hypersonic, prompted retaliation threats from Israel and skepticism from the Pentagon and experts, who suggest it was a ballistic missile.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2024 01:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 01:24 IST
Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar congratulated Yemen's Houthi group for their missile launch targeting Israel, elevating concerns of an escalating regional conflict. Al-Massirah TV relayed Sinwar's message on Monday.

On Sunday, the Iran-supported Houthis, who dominate northern Yemen, hit central Israel, leading Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to vow severe reprisal. Meanwhile, the U.S. distrusted Houthi claims of using a hypersonic missile, with Iran denying any missile transfer.

This development underscores fears that the year-long Gaza conflict might trigger broader hostilities despite U.S. containment efforts. Sinwar insists Hamas, backed by Iran, is well-prepared for prolonged confrontation despite Israeli attempts to neutralize them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

