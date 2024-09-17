Hamas Chief Congratulates Houthis Amid Escalating Regional Tensions
Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar congratulated Yemen's Houthi group on their missile attack on Israel, highlighting concerns of a broader regional conflict. The Houthi missile, claiming to be hypersonic, prompted retaliation threats from Israel and skepticism from the Pentagon and experts, who suggest it was a ballistic missile.
Hamas leader Yehya Sinwar congratulated Yemen's Houthi group for their missile launch targeting Israel, elevating concerns of an escalating regional conflict. Al-Massirah TV relayed Sinwar's message on Monday.
On Sunday, the Iran-supported Houthis, who dominate northern Yemen, hit central Israel, leading Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to vow severe reprisal. Meanwhile, the U.S. distrusted Houthi claims of using a hypersonic missile, with Iran denying any missile transfer.
This development underscores fears that the year-long Gaza conflict might trigger broader hostilities despite U.S. containment efforts. Sinwar insists Hamas, backed by Iran, is well-prepared for prolonged confrontation despite Israeli attempts to neutralize them.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Hamas
- Houthis
- Israel
- Yemen
- Gaza War
- hypersonic missile
- Netanyahu
- Iran
- regional conflict
- U.S.
ALSO READ
Biden Pressures Netanyahu on Gaza Hostage Deal
Biden Criticizes Netanyahu Over Gaza Hostage Deal Stalemate
Biden Criticizes Netanyahu Over Hostage Deal Amid Gaza Tensions
UPDATE 1-Biden says Netanyahu not doing enough to secure hostage deal
Biden Nears Final Proposal for Hostage Deal Amid Criticism of Netanyahu