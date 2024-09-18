Left Menu

Union Cabinet Greenlights Chandrayaan-4 Mission

The Union Cabinet has approved the Chandrayaan-4 mission to develop and demonstrate technologies essential for landing Indian astronauts on the moon and bringing them back safely. The mission, with a funding requirement of Rs 2,104.06 crore, aims to complete within 36 months, involving ISRO, industry, and academia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 15:48 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 15:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved Chandrayaan-4, a new moon mission aimed at developing and demonstrating the technologies necessary for landing Indian astronauts on the moon and ensuring their safe return to Earth.

According to a statement, Chandrayaan-4 aims to achieve foundational technologies for lunar landing and safe return by the year 2040. Key technologies for docking, undocking, lunar landing, and sample collection will be demonstrated.

The project will cost Rs 2,104.06 crore and will be completed within 36 months. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will lead the development of the spacecraft and its launch, with significant involvement from both industry and academia. All critical technologies are planned to be developed indigenously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

