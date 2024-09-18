Left Menu

Austria Boosts Disaster Fund in Wake of Devastating Floods

Austria responded to severe flooding with a series of measures, including tripling the federal disaster fund to 1 billion euros and offering tax postponements and interest-free loans for affected companies. The government aims to invest around one billion euros in flood protection in the coming years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:19 IST
Austria Boosts Disaster Fund in Wake of Devastating Floods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In response to severe flooding, Austria announced a robust package of measures on Wednesday. The federal disaster fund has been tripled to 1 billion euros, while affected companies will benefit from tax postponements and interest-free loans.

Austrian political parties have suspended their campaign activities for the upcoming parliamentary elections, focusing instead on addressing the crisis. Chancellor Karl Nehammer highlighted the immense challenges and suffering caused by the floods in a statement.

Lower Austria, one of the hardest-hit areas, has already received 45 million euros in aid. In addition to the immediate relief, the government plans to invest around one billion euros over the coming years to expand flood protection infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
2
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
3
International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to Underprivileged Children in Dadar

International Youth Development Foundation and ACT Foundation Bring Hope to ...

 India
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024