Austria Boosts Disaster Fund in Wake of Devastating Floods

In response to severe flooding, Austria announced a robust package of measures on Wednesday. The federal disaster fund has been tripled to 1 billion euros, while affected companies will benefit from tax postponements and interest-free loans.

Austrian political parties have suspended their campaign activities for the upcoming parliamentary elections, focusing instead on addressing the crisis. Chancellor Karl Nehammer highlighted the immense challenges and suffering caused by the floods in a statement.

Lower Austria, one of the hardest-hit areas, has already received 45 million euros in aid. In addition to the immediate relief, the government plans to invest around one billion euros over the coming years to expand flood protection infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)