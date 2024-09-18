Iran Condemns Deadly Explosions Involving Hezbollah Radios in Lebanon

Iran has condemned a series of deadly explosions in Lebanon that involved Hezbollah's communication devices, according to government spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani. The blasts, which occurred on Tuesday and Wednesday, have resulted in multiple fatalities and injuries.

Triggered by hand-held radios and pagers used by Hezbollah, the explosions have exacerbated tensions with Israel, causing widespread casualties. 'The terrorism of the Zionist regime causes aversion and disgust. Iran strongly condemns these criminal explosions,' Mohajerani stated.

Tehran has dispatched a medical team to assist the injured, and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian criticized Western countries and the U.S. for allegedly supporting Israeli actions despite calls for a ceasefire. Iran's ambassador to Lebanon, Mojtaba Amani, was among those injured.

