Google Prevails in EU Antitrust Battle, Qualcomm's Appeal Fails

Alphabet unit Google won a legal challenge on Wednesday against a 1.49 billion euro ($1.7 billion) European Union antitrust fine, while Qualcomm failed to repeal a penalty. The rulings underscore outgoing EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's mixed record in defending her crackdown on Big Tech in court.

The Luxembourg-based General Court largely supported the European Commission's assessment that Google abused its dominance by restricting websites from using brokers other than its AdSense platform. However, the court annulled the fine, citing the Commission's failure to consider all relevant circumstances.

Qualcomm managed to reduce its EU antitrust fine from 242 million euros to 238.7 million euros, but judges dismissed all other arguments. The fine was imposed for predatory pricing to undermine British phone software maker Icera. Both Google and Qualcomm indicated they may appeal the rulings to the EU Court of Justice. The European Commission is reviewing the judgments for potential further actions.

