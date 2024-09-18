Left Menu

Google Prevails in EU Antitrust Battle, Qualcomm's Appeal Fails

Google has successfully overturned a €1.49 billion EU antitrust fine related to its AdSense platform, highlighting mixed results in Margrethe Vestager's Big Tech crackdown. Qualcomm, however, saw only a slight reduction in its fine for predatory pricing practices. The rulings underscore ongoing antitrust battles within the tech industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 23:53 IST
Alphabet unit Google won a legal challenge on Wednesday against a 1.49 billion euro ($1.7 billion) European Union antitrust fine, while Qualcomm failed to repeal a penalty. The rulings underscore outgoing EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's mixed record in defending her crackdown on Big Tech in court.

The Luxembourg-based General Court largely supported the European Commission's assessment that Google abused its dominance by restricting websites from using brokers other than its AdSense platform. However, the court annulled the fine, citing the Commission's failure to consider all relevant circumstances.

Qualcomm managed to reduce its EU antitrust fine from 242 million euros to 238.7 million euros, but judges dismissed all other arguments. The fine was imposed for predatory pricing to undermine British phone software maker Icera. Both Google and Qualcomm indicated they may appeal the rulings to the EU Court of Justice. The European Commission is reviewing the judgments for potential further actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

