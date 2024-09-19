Social Media Platform X Bypasses Brazilian Ban with Update

In a surprising turn of events, social media platform X reappeared for Brazilian users this Wednesday thanks to a network update that circumvented a Supreme Court-ordered block. This development follows a prolonged dispute between X owner Elon Musk and Justice Alexandre de Moraes, culminating in the court's directive to block the platform.

Brazilians quickly returned to the platform, celebrating what many saw as Musk's bold defiance of the law. However, X clarified that the renewed access was inadvertent, attributing it to a switch in network providers that incidentally restored service.

The Brazilian Association of Internet and Telecommunications Providers (Abrint) revealed that the update had routed Brazilian users through foreign cloud services, bypassing traditional restrictions. Anatel, Brazil's telecommunications regulator, is aiming to re-enforce the blockade. Yet, executing the court's mandate is proving complex due to potential impacts on government and financial services.

(With inputs from agencies.)