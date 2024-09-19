The Everlasting Beep: Pagers' Surprising Resilience in Modern Times

As mobile phones ascended as the world's primary communication tool, pagers, also known as beepers, saw a steep decline from their 1990s heyday.

However, these small devices remain vital in certain areas, particularly healthcare and emergency services, due to their durability and long battery life. 'It's the cheapest and most efficient way to communicate to a large number of people about messages that don't need responses,' said a senior surgeon at a major UK hospital, highlighting their use across the National Health Service (NHS).

Pagers made headlines when thousands used by Hezbollah militants were detonated across Lebanon, resulting in fatalities and injuries. Israel's Mossad was suspected of planting explosives in the devices. Even in 2019, the NHS was using around 130,000 pagers, indicating their continued relevance. Senior doctors note these devices can simultaneously alert entire medical teams in emergencies, a feat unachievable by mobile phones.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution also relies on pagers to alert crews. Hezbollah fighters use pagers to avoid Israeli tracking, capitalizing on their low-tech nature that contrasts with easily traceable smartphones. The global pager market, although overshadowed by smartphones, was valued at $1.6 billion in 2023, with a growing demand driven by the healthcare sector. It's projected to grow 5.9% annually from 2023 to 2030, with North America and Europe being key markets.

