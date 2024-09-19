Meta Reimagines Instagram for Teens with Safer, Private Accounts

In a significant move aimed at enhancing the safety of young users, Meta has announced the introduction of 'Teen Accounts' on Instagram. These new accounts will automatically be set to private for users under 16, and changing these default settings will require parental permission. Content and messaging restrictions will be at their maximum settings, and features like notification pauses and usage reminders have been added.

The initiative, praised as a step towards 'peace of mind' for parents, is designed to create age-appropriate online experiences. Meta's head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, emphasized that this change doesn't require explicit parental intervention but offers various granular controls for those who wish to be more involved in their teen's online activities.

Given the ongoing debates about banning children under 14 from social media in Australia and other countries, these new measures are seen as a meaningful improvement. However, concerns remain about the effectiveness of age verification tools and whether these steps are enough to counter broader calls for stricter age-based social media bans.

(With inputs from agencies.)