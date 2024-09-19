Left Menu

Exploding Walkie-Talkies: ICOM Denies Manufacturing Blame in Deadly Lebanon Attacks

The Japanese company ICOM, known for manufacturing walkie-talkies, denies claims that its devices were used in fatal explosions targeting Hezbollah which resulted in 20 deaths and numerous injuries in Lebanon. ICOM stated that the affected models are likely counterfeit, having ceased production of them a decade ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:29 IST
Exploding Walkie-Talkies: ICOM Denies Manufacturing Blame in Deadly Lebanon Attacks

The Japanese maker of the brand of walkie-talkies linked to explosions targeting the Hezbollah armed group that killed 20 people in Lebanon and injured hundreds of others said it could not have made the exploding devices. "There's no way a bomb could have been integrated into one of our devices during manufacturing. The process is highly automated and fast-paced, so there's no time for such things," Yoshiki Enomoto, a director at ICOM, told Reuters outside the company's headquarters in Osaka, Japan on Thursday.

The detonation of hand-held radios used by Hezbollah on Wednesday in Beirut's suburbs and the Bekaa Valley followed a series of electronic pager explosions on Tuesday that killed at least 12 people, including two children, and injured 3,000 others. ICOM has said it halted production of the radio models identified in the attack a decade ago, and that most of those still on sale were counterfeit.

"If it turns out to be counterfeit, then we'll have to investigate how someone created a bomb that looks like our product. If it's genuine, we'll have to trace its distribution to figure out how it ended up there," Enomoto said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024