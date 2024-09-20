UN Advisory Body Calls for Global AI Governance Framework

A high-powered UN advisory body has called for the establishment of global governance frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring its transformative potential and inherent risks.

In a 100-page report, the group outlined the benefits of AI in fields such as science, economic growth, and public health, while warning of the dangers if left unregulated. The report stresses the importance of international law, human rights law, and cooperation among all AI stakeholders.

Recommendations include creating an international scientific panel on AI, a global AI fund, and a platform for technical standardization, aimed at bridging the gap between rich and poor nations and promoting the UN's 2030 development goals. UN Secretary-General António Guterres commended the report and advocated for a unified international approach to AI governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)