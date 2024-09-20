Left Menu

UN Advisory Body Calls for Global AI Governance Framework

A UN advisory body urges the establishment of global governance for artificial intelligence (AI) to harness its benefits and mitigate risks. The group recommends international cooperation and new institutions based on human rights and international law. The report highlights the disparity in AI governance engagement among nations and emphasizes inclusive AI development.

A high-powered UN advisory body has called for the establishment of global governance frameworks for artificial intelligence (AI), underscoring its transformative potential and inherent risks.

In a 100-page report, the group outlined the benefits of AI in fields such as science, economic growth, and public health, while warning of the dangers if left unregulated. The report stresses the importance of international law, human rights law, and cooperation among all AI stakeholders.

Recommendations include creating an international scientific panel on AI, a global AI fund, and a platform for technical standardization, aimed at bridging the gap between rich and poor nations and promoting the UN's 2030 development goals. UN Secretary-General António Guterres commended the report and advocated for a unified international approach to AI governance.

