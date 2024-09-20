SpaceX Disputes FAA Violations Amidst Global Space Deals and Black Hole Discoveries
The latest in science news involves SpaceX disputing FAA claims of regulation breaches, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries winning a contract for H3 rocket launches, an aborted Rocket Lab launch due to equipment issues, and the discovery of record-setting energetic jets from a distant black hole.
In a bold move, SpaceX has 'forcefully rejected' the Federal Aviation Administration's findings that the company violated U.S. regulations during two pivotal rocket launches, prompting fines totaling $633,000. Elon Musk has labeled these penalties as politically driven and vowed legal action.
In other orbital news, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has secured a significant milestone by agreeing to provide H3 rocket launches for France's Eutelsat Group starting in 2027. This achievement marks a notable international success for Japan's H3 rocket project, which recently celebrated a successful flight.
Meanwhile, Rocket Lab's latest launch attempt in New Zealand was abruptly halted due to ground equipment issues, leaving a batch of satellites for Kineis, a French IoT connectivity provider, temporarily grounded.
Lastly, astronomers have observed the largest energetic jets ever detected emanating from a supermassive black hole, located 7.5 billion light-years from Earth. These jets, stretching 140 times the diameter of the Milky Way, provide a glimpse into the universe's past when it was less than half its current age.
(With inputs from agencies.)
