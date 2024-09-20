Left Menu

SpaceX Disputes FAA Violations Amidst Global Space Deals and Black Hole Discoveries

The latest in science news involves SpaceX disputing FAA claims of regulation breaches, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries winning a contract for H3 rocket launches, an aborted Rocket Lab launch due to equipment issues, and the discovery of record-setting energetic jets from a distant black hole.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, SpaceX has 'forcefully rejected' the Federal Aviation Administration's findings that the company violated U.S. regulations during two pivotal rocket launches, prompting fines totaling $633,000. Elon Musk has labeled these penalties as politically driven and vowed legal action.

In other orbital news, Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has secured a significant milestone by agreeing to provide H3 rocket launches for France's Eutelsat Group starting in 2027. This achievement marks a notable international success for Japan's H3 rocket project, which recently celebrated a successful flight.

Meanwhile, Rocket Lab's latest launch attempt in New Zealand was abruptly halted due to ground equipment issues, leaving a batch of satellites for Kineis, a French IoT connectivity provider, temporarily grounded.

Lastly, astronomers have observed the largest energetic jets ever detected emanating from a supermassive black hole, located 7.5 billion light-years from Earth. These jets, stretching 140 times the diameter of the Milky Way, provide a glimpse into the universe's past when it was less than half its current age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

