The Deadly Tale of Counterfeit Tech: Hezbollah's Lethal Device Scandal

The hack of Hezbollah's pagers and walkie-talkies has unveiled a dangerous market for outdated technology. Investigations point to counterfeit components and compromised supply chains, highlighting challenges for companies like Gold Apollo and Icom. Authorities are grappling with the murky trail of these deadly devices, emphasizing the risks of older tech markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 16:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 16:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The lethal hack of Hezbollah's pagers and walkie-talkies has advanced an intense investigation into the devices' origins, unveiling a complex market for outdated technology where customers face significant risks.

While new and high-margin products are strictly controlled, older electronics from Asia often come with the dangers of counterfeiting and opaque supply chains, according to experts. This issue has been underlined by the recent tragedy in Lebanon, where booby-trapped gadgets resulted in 37 deaths and about 3,000 injuries.

Both Gold Apollo from Taiwan and Japan's Icom find themselves at the center of the mystery, with the former blaming a European licensee and the latter unable to confirm the authenticity of its own branded products amid widespread counterfeiting. Analysts voice concerns over the ease of supply chain compromises that have amplified this deadly situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

