SpaceX Rejects FAA's $633,000 Fine Allegation

SpaceX has strongly denied the FAA's accusation that it failed to comply with U.S. regulations during two rocket launches in June and July 2023, leading to potential fines of $633,000. Elon Musk has called the penalties politically motivated and threatened to challenge them legally.

Updated: 21-09-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 21-09-2024 10:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

SpaceX has strongly denied the Federal Aviation Administration's accusation that it failed to comply with U.S. regulations during two rocket launches, alleged violations carrying fines of $633,000.

The FAA identified these purported infractions during launches in June and July of 2023 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has responded by calling the fines politically motivated and threatened to contest them in court.

