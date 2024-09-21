SpaceX Rejects FAA's $633,000 Fine Allegation

SpaceX has strongly denied the Federal Aviation Administration's accusation that it failed to comply with U.S. regulations during two rocket launches, alleged violations carrying fines of $633,000.

The FAA identified these purported infractions during launches in June and July of 2023 at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, has responded by calling the fines politically motivated and threatened to contest them in court.

(With inputs from agencies.)