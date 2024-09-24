Russo-Chinese Joint Naval Exercises in the Sea of Okhotsk
A detachment of warships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy entered the Sea of Okhotsk in the western Pacific for joint navy exercises, Russia's Interfax agency reported on Tuesday.
During the sea passage, this detachment carried out tasks including joint maneuvering and countering unmanned boats of a mock enemy. They also conducted reconnaissance and monitored the surface situation using deck helicopters, according to Interfax.
