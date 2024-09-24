Left Menu

Russo-Chinese Joint Naval Exercises in the Sea of Okhotsk

A group of Russian and Chinese warships entered the Sea of Okhotsk for joint naval exercises. The maneuvers included joint maneuvering, countering unmanned boats, and conducting reconnaissance with deck helicopters. The exercises are part of continued collaboration between the two naval forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-09-2024 09:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 09:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A detachment of warships from Russia's Pacific Fleet and the Chinese Navy entered the Sea of Okhotsk in the western Pacific for joint navy exercises, Russia's Interfax agency reported on Tuesday.

During the sea passage, this detachment carried out tasks including joint maneuvering and countering unmanned boats of a mock enemy. They also conducted reconnaissance and monitored the surface situation using deck helicopters, according to Interfax.

(With inputs from agencies.)

