Data Dynamics Unveils AI-Powered Data Management Software 'Zubin'

Data Dynamics has launched Zubin, an AI-powered self-service data management solution, in Pune, India. This innovative software addresses data privacy, risk management, and data sovereignty. Zubin's DIY framework places data control in users' hands, fostering transparency and responsibility. The Pune Centre of Excellence will drive further advancements in data management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2024 16:15 IST | Created: 24-09-2024 15:34 IST
Represtative Image Image Credit: Flickr
Data Dynamics, a leader in enterprise data management solutions, has established its Centre of Excellence in Pune, Maharashtra, marking its entry into the Indian market. This move coincides with the launch of Zubin, a revolutionary AI-powered self-service data management software, designed to transform how organizations approach risk management, privacy, and sustainability.

'In a world consumed by AI use cases and implementation, providing transparency in data management is crucial for establishing digital trust between enterprises and their customers,' said Piyush Mehta, CEO of Data Dynamics. 'Zubin embodies this philosophy, fostering a culture of ownership and accountability, making it the strategic enabler of digital trust, data sovereignty, and data democracy.'

The Pune Centre of Excellence will act as the main hub for Data Dynamics' operations in India. The company plans to expand its team, focusing on advancing Zubin and its related product line. Zubin's six key capabilities, including Data Privacy in AI and Risk and Access Management, are set to redefine traditional data management, ensuring security, compliance, and optimization for the digital age.

(With inputs from agencies.)

