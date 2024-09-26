Left Menu

Infosys Forms Strategic Alliance with Sally Beauty Holdings for IT Transformation

Infosys announced a strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings to consolidate support services, optimize costs, and drive process improvements through AI-driven IT transformation over five years. This alliance aims to standardize IT systems, enhance service delivery, and leverage Infosys Topaz AI assets for exceptional customer experiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2024 21:09 IST | Created: 26-09-2024 21:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Infosys, a leader in IT services, has revealed a strategic collaboration with Sally Beauty Holdings, a specialty beauty retailer from the U.S., to overhaul their IT infrastructure and drive significant efficiencies.

The partnership, which spans five years, aims to consolidate support services, drive process improvements, and cut costs. It will also leverage AI-driven hyper-automation to improve IT service delivery and offer predictive and proactive monitoring around the clock.

Scott Lindblom, CIO at Sally Beauty, highlighted the importance of this initiative in delivering exceptional customer experiences. Karmesh Vaswani, Infosys's executive vice president, emphasized the commitment to accelerating AI-led transformations in the retail sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

