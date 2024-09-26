Left Menu

Ambuja Cements Joins Global Alliance for Industry Decarbonization

Ambuja Cements, led by Gautam Adani, has become the first cement manufacturer to join the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID). The company aims for Net Zero emissions by 2050 and plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in renewable energy. It seeks to power 60% of its capacity through green energy by FY2028.

Ambuja Cements, part of the billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Group, announced on Thursday its inclusion in the Alliance for Industry Decarbonization (AFID). This global coalition of companies aims to expedite Net Zero transitions in adherence to the Paris Agreement.

According to the company, Ambuja Cements is the first cement manufacturer worldwide to join AFID. Holding a capacity of 78.9 MTPA, Ambuja aims to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050.

"This marks another significant step for Ambuja in its sustainability journey," stated Karan Adani, Non-Executive Director of Ambuja Cements. "Being a member of the AFID allows us to leverage global industry expertise and share our own decarbonization methods."

To underline their commitment to green energy, the company has outlined plans to invest Rs 10,000 crore in renewable energy projects of 1GW capacity and 376 MW from Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS), aiming to power 60% of its expanded capacity with green power by FY2028. This ambitious goal is set to significantly reduce their carbon footprint, while yielding substantial economic benefits.

In FY2024, Ambuja Cements utilized over 8.6 million tonnes of waste-derived resources, becoming 11x water-positive and 8x plastic-negative. The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) facilitates and coordinates the activities of the alliance.

