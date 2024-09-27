Left Menu

Kolkata Set to Lead Semiconductor Revolution

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that Kolkata is poised to lead India's semiconductor revolution due to the state's relentless efforts in engaging with emerging technologies. Banerjee emphasized the significance of a new semiconductor facility and expressed gratitude to the US government and corporate support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-09-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 14:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday that Kolkata is poised to lead the semiconductor revolution in India. In a post on X, Banerjee stated, 'Kolkata is set to LEAD the semiconductor revolution in India!' attributing this potential to the state's relentless efforts in engaging with emerging technologies and attracting investments.

'Fulfilling our aspirations of Biswa Bangla, the semiconductor facility may emerge to be a great multi-material fab for national security,' she wrote. 'A latest tweet by the Government of India yesterday also corroborates this. We are grateful to the US government and the corporate world for their overtures,' she added.

Banerjee expressed her confidence that 'Bengal will make its mark on the world map once again!'

(With inputs from agencies.)

