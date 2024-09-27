Left Menu

Apple Tests iOS 18.0.1: Bug Fixes on the Horizon

Apple is testing iOS 18.0.1, a minor update targeting bugs in iPhones, including touchscreen issues in the iPhone 16 series. iMessage and iPadOS 18 problems are also addressed. Release expected by end of next week; iOS 18.1 coming in October with new features.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-09-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 27-09-2024 15:05 IST
Representative Image (Image source: Pexels). Image Credit: ANI
Apple is reportedly in the midst of testing iOS 18.0.1 for iPhones. This latest version appears to be a minor update primarily focusing on resolving several bugs that have troubled users since the release of iOS 18. According to MacRumours, key issues expected to be addressed include touchscreen problems impacting the newly launched iPhone 16 series and some older models.

Additionally, a frustrating bug within iMessage, where a shared Apple Watch face causes the application to crash repeatedly, is being looked into. There are also significant concerns with iPadOS 18, specifically making some iPad Pro units featuring the M4 chip non-functional.

Though an official release date for iOS 18.0.1 hasn't been confirmed, MacRumours reports suggest it could be available by the end of next week. This update is set to pave the way for iOS 18.1, slated for October, which will introduce new features under the Apple Intelligence branding, including enhanced writing tools and notification summaries on iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and the entire iPhone 16 lineup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

