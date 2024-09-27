Ephos Secures $8.5M Funding for Photonic Chip Facility in Milan

Left Menu

27-09-2024
Chip startup Ephos, which is part of NATO's programme to encourage defense innovation, announced on Monday that it has raised $8.5 million towards a research and production facility in Milan.

The European firm, known for its advanced technology in computer chips, revealed it had also received a 450,000 euro ($500,000) grant from NATO's Defence Innovation Accelerator, an initiative launched in 2023. Ephos specializes in photonic chips, which utilize light instead of electricity, ensuring faster performance and less heat generation.

Furthermore, the company employs glass rather than silicon as a base for its chips, promising reduced signal loss and denser connections. This innovation is expected to have significant applications in quantum computing and in lowering electricity costs in data centres, crucial for AI.

CEO Andrea Rocchetto described the funding as a 'critical milestone' for Ephos, with operations in Milan and San Francisco. NATO's backing mandates the exclusive use of U.S. and European suppliers.

Venture capital firms led by Starlight Ventures, alongside Collaborative Fund, Exor Ventures, 2100 Ventures, Unruly Capital, and several 'angel' investors, participated in the funding. ($1 = 0.9003 euros)

