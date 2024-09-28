Fire Breaks Out at Tata Electronics Factory in Tamil Nadu

A fire erupted in the early hours of Saturday at a chemical godown within the Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd factory in Krishnagiri district, Krishnagiri, police reported.

Fortunately, there were no casualties or injuries. Seven fire tenders from Hosur and adjacent districts managed to extinguish the blaze after hours of effort.

"The fire broke out around 6 am on our campus. Multiple fire tenders were deployed. Thankfully, no one was injured or killed," stated a senior fire and rescue service official at Hosur Fire Station to PTI.

Police sources revealed that 11 workers suffered suffocation and were treated at the Government General Hospital. Nine have been discharged, while the remaining two are still under care but expected to be released soon.

Reacting to the incident, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd confirmed that their employees are safe. Officials are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

"We regret to inform about the fire at our Hosur plant in Tamil Nadu. Our emergency protocols successfully ensured employee safety. The fire's cause is under probe, and we will take necessary measures to protect our employees and stakeholders," the company stated.

According to their website, Tata Electronics Pvt Ltd is a part of the diversified Tata Group, specializing in manufacturing precision components.

