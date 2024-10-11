Zhongshan: A Hub of Innovation and Global Integration

The city of Zhongshan, noted for its emerging industries, recently welcomed a delegation of international communication experts to explore its innovative sectors. The event, 'The World Comes to Zhongshan,' organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, highlighted the city's dynamic developments.

Delegates toured Sinoscience Fullcryo's facility, learning about its domestic production of large-scale hydrogen liquefiers, a collaborative effort with the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This achievement places Zhongshan at the forefront of the hydrogen energy sector, supported by a comprehensive industrial chain.

At the Zhongshan Institute for Drug Discovery, the delegation was introduced to pioneering global drugs, with several new compounds in clinical trials, underscoring the city's role as a biopharmaceutical powerhouse. Additionally, highlights included Tongyu Communication's contributions to 5G technology and FCourier's innovations in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, reinforcing Zhongshan's status as a global manufacturing leader.

