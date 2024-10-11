Left Menu

Zhongshan: A Hub of Innovation and Global Integration

Zhongshan has become a hub of innovation, prioritizing hydrogen energy, biopharmaceutical advancements, and high-tech manufacturing. Known for its groundbreaking enterprises, the city is setting international standards, highlighted by developments in liquefied hydrogen production, drug discovery, telecom advancements, and UAV innovations, positioning itself at the forefront of global industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 11-10-2024 10:59 IST | Created: 11-10-2024 10:59 IST
Zhongshan: A Hub of Innovation and Global Integration
  • Country:
  • China

The city of Zhongshan, noted for its emerging industries, recently welcomed a delegation of international communication experts to explore its innovative sectors. The event, 'The World Comes to Zhongshan,' organized by the CICG Academy of Translation and Interpretation, highlighted the city's dynamic developments.

Delegates toured Sinoscience Fullcryo's facility, learning about its domestic production of large-scale hydrogen liquefiers, a collaborative effort with the Technical Institute of Physics and Chemistry of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. This achievement places Zhongshan at the forefront of the hydrogen energy sector, supported by a comprehensive industrial chain.

At the Zhongshan Institute for Drug Discovery, the delegation was introduced to pioneering global drugs, with several new compounds in clinical trials, underscoring the city's role as a biopharmaceutical powerhouse. Additionally, highlights included Tongyu Communication's contributions to 5G technology and FCourier's innovations in Unmanned Aerial Vehicles, reinforcing Zhongshan's status as a global manufacturing leader.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

Biden Condemns Misinformation Amid Hurricane Milton's Onslaught

 Global
2
Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

Kamala Harris Strives for Definition Amid Presidential Candidacy

 United States
3
GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

GXO Logistics Weighs Sale Amid Takeover Interest

 Global
4
Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

Tensions Surge: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Intensifies

 Israel

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reshaping Food Systems for Sustainability and Resilience in a Changing World

Boosting Private Investment Through Public-Private Partnerships: Insights from 140 Economies

Romania’s Offshore Wind Roadmap: Driving Green Energy and Economic Progress

Overcoming Poverty in Somalia: The Role of Education, Climate Resilience, and Economic Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024