Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Autonomous Ambitions Amid Investor Skepticism

At a much-anticipated event in Hollywood, Elon Musk laid out his visionary roadmap for Tesla's future, centering on advancements in autonomous vehicles.

Despite announcing futuristic innovations like driverless robotaxis and new vehicle prototypes, the lack of specific details sent Tesla's stock down nearly 9%.

Investors remain cautious, citing the challenges Musk faces in actualizing these ambitions, especially amid rising competition and regulatory hurdles.

