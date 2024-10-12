Left Menu

Elon Musk Unveils Tesla's Autonomous Ambitions Amid Investor Skepticism

Elon Musk introduced Tesla's ambitious plans for autonomous vehicles, including driverless robotaxis and new prototypes, at a high-profile event in Hollywood. Though stock dropped nearly 9%, Musk promised autonomous operations by next year. Skepticism remains among investors about the viability and regulatory challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-10-2024 04:12 IST | Created: 12-10-2024 04:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At a much-anticipated event in Hollywood, Elon Musk laid out his visionary roadmap for Tesla's future, centering on advancements in autonomous vehicles.

Despite announcing futuristic innovations like driverless robotaxis and new vehicle prototypes, the lack of specific details sent Tesla's stock down nearly 9%.

Investors remain cautious, citing the challenges Musk faces in actualizing these ambitions, especially amid rising competition and regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

