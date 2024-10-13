Left Menu

SpaceX's Starship Tests Unprecedented Return-to-Launch-Site Attempt

SpaceX conducted its fifth test flight of the Starship rocket, launching from Texas with a groundbreaking attempt to return its first stage booster to the original launch site using robotic arms. After separation, the Super Heavy booster aims to return for a land attempt, marking a milestone in rocket reusability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-10-2024 17:59 IST | Created: 13-10-2024 17:59 IST
SpaceX's Starship Tests Unprecedented Return-to-Launch-Site Attempt
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a daring demonstration, SpaceX successfully launched its giant Starship rocket from Texas on Sunday. This launch marked the company's fifth test flight of Starship and featured the groundbreaking attempt to land the rocket's first stage booster using massive robotic arms.

The Super Heavy booster lifted off at 7:25 a.m. CT from SpaceX's Boca Chica launch pad, propelling the second stage Starship rocket toward the Indian Ocean, west of Australia. There, the Starship will attempt an atmospheric reentry and subsequent water landing.

After separation at an altitude of approximately 74 kilometers, the Super Heavy booster is set to return to the launch site for a challenging landing attempt. The landing will be assisted by two robotic arms attached to the launch tower, exemplifying the cutting-edge advancements in reusable rocket technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

Tragic Demise of Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique

 India
2
Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

Tragic Crash Landing in Siberia: Antonov-3 Disaster Unfolds

 Global
3
Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst Political Tensions

Kamala Harris Mobilizes Efforts for North Carolina Hurricane Relief Amidst P...

 United States
4
Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

Tragedy Strikes in Siberia: Fatal Crash Landing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Learning-Driven Solutions for Battery Temperature Control in Electric Motorcycles

Building a Resilient Future: How Parametric Insurance Addresses Global Climate Threats

Building Climate Resilience: UNDP’s Strategy for Capturing Adaptation Progress

Balancing Progress and Vulnerability: Tonga’s Fight Against Poverty Amid Natural Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024