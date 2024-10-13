SpaceX's Starship Tests Unprecedented Return-to-Launch-Site Attempt

In a daring demonstration, SpaceX successfully launched its giant Starship rocket from Texas on Sunday. This launch marked the company's fifth test flight of Starship and featured the groundbreaking attempt to land the rocket's first stage booster using massive robotic arms.

The Super Heavy booster lifted off at 7:25 a.m. CT from SpaceX's Boca Chica launch pad, propelling the second stage Starship rocket toward the Indian Ocean, west of Australia. There, the Starship will attempt an atmospheric reentry and subsequent water landing.

After separation at an altitude of approximately 74 kilometers, the Super Heavy booster is set to return to the launch site for a challenging landing attempt. The landing will be assisted by two robotic arms attached to the launch tower, exemplifying the cutting-edge advancements in reusable rocket technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)