SpaceX's Bold Starship Mission: Catching the Booster with 'Chopsticks'

In a daring move, SpaceX launched its massive Starship rocket on Sunday, in the most ambitious test flight to date. The private aerospace company's objective was to capture the returning booster back at the launch pad using mechanical arms.

The towering 400-foot rocket was launched from the southern tip of Texas, near the Mexican border, and flew over the Gulf of Mexico. This marked SpaceX's fifth attempt, after previous rockets either exploded or were disposed of at sea. The last flight in June was deemed the most successful, as it completed its mission without detonation.

This trial was elevated in complexity and risk by SpaceX founder Elon Musk. Mission control faced the decision of attempting a land-based recovery or letting the booster follow the Gulf-bound fate of its predecessors. With past launches of Falcon 9, the company has speeded up launch rates and cut costs, and it hopes to achieve the same with Starship. Future plans include lunar and Mars missions, in collaboration with NASA.

(With inputs from agencies.)