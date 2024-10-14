DriveNets Expands Indian Ecosystem with Strategic Partnerships
DriveNets, a leader in innovative networking solutions, expands its partner ecosystem in India by partnering with NMSWorks, Teleindia, and Nuvem Labs. This expansion enhances DriveNets' local presence, enabling greater collaboration and solution development with Tier 1 and Tier 2 operators, and government customers in India and beyond.
- Country:
- India
DriveNets, a prominent name in networking solutions, is amplifying its presence in India by incorporating NMSWorks, Teleindia, and Nuvem Labs into its network of partners. This strategic move aims to fortify DriveNets' engagement with the Indian industry and improve its service delivery to local clients.
Nir Gasko, VP of Global Strategic Alliances at DriveNets, stressed the importance of local partnerships for their large-scale projects in India. Rupa Chatterjee, VP & Managing Director, India & SAARC, expressed enthusiasm about collaborating with these firms to furnish holistic solutions for Indian service providers.
DriveNets' integration with these local players is poised to drive their expansion into new markets, including data centers and government sectors, cementing their role in fostering innovation across the networking landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DriveNets
- networking
- solutions
- India
- partnerships
- Teleindia
- NMSWorks
- Nuvem Labs
- expansion
- ecosystem
ALSO READ
Dynamic Partnerships Define America's Cup Strategies
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Norwegian PM Forge Strategic Partnerships
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi's Strategic Germany Visit: Strengthening Renewable Energy Partnerships
US-India Boost Semiconductor and Critical Mineral Partnerships
India Boosts ASEAN Ties: Scholarships, Supply Chains, and Strategic Partnerships