Kalpataru Secures Rs 719 Crore Metro Rail Project in Thane

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) announced on Thursday that it has secured a Rs 719 crore order for an elevated metro rail project in Thane, Maharashtra.

The contract, acquired by its urban infrastructure arm, marks a significant enhancement of KPIL's standing in the expanding urban transportation EPC sector.

KPIL, a prominent EPC entity, is operational in numerous domains including Power Transmission & Distribution, Railways, and Urban Mobility, and has a presence in over 75 countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)