Kalpataru Secures Rs 719 Crore Metro Rail Project in Thane
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) has been awarded a Rs 719 crore contract for an elevated metro rail project in Thane, Maharashtra. This order enhances KPIL's urban infrastructure business. The company, a leading EPC player in various sectors, expands its presence in over 75 countries.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2026 17:09 IST | Created: 01-01-2026 17:09 IST
Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) announced on Thursday that it has secured a Rs 719 crore order for an elevated metro rail project in Thane, Maharashtra.
The contract, acquired by its urban infrastructure arm, marks a significant enhancement of KPIL's standing in the expanding urban transportation EPC sector.
KPIL, a prominent EPC entity, is operational in numerous domains including Power Transmission & Distribution, Railways, and Urban Mobility, and has a presence in over 75 countries.
