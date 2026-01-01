Partisan Politics Roil Thane Elections: Allegations of Bias in Nomination Scrutiny

As Thane gears up for its municipal corporation elections, opposition parties have alleged bias in the nomination paper scrutiny process. Accusations flew after several candidates' papers were rejected, prompting claims of favoritism towards the ruling Shiv Sena.

Leading the charge, Rajan Vichare from Shiv Sena (UBT), Avinash Jadhav from MNS, and Jitendra Awhad from NCP demanded criminal charges against a returning officer, accusing election officials of being partisan. MNS leaders announced a hunger strike starting Thursday in protest of the rejections in specific wards.

Amid these tensions, Navi Mumbai and Bhiwandi also saw a significant number of disqualifications due to nomination paper issues. With elections approaching on January 15, concerns over fairness and transparency in the nomination process continue to mount.