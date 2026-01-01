Unraveling the Sabarimala Gold Mystery: A Political Intrigue

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) delving into the mysterious Sabarimala gold loss case has uncovered suspicions of far more extensive theft than initially detected. In their ongoing inquiry, the SIT has revealed that the recovered gold from the prime accused likely constitutes just a fraction of the total loss.

The team lodged a request with the Kollam Vigilance Court to gain custody of key suspects, including Unnikrishnan Potty, CEO Pankaj Bhandari, and jeweler Govardhan Roddam. The SIT alleges that a significant amount of gold was misdirected at Smart Creations during the electroplating process in 2019.

Amidst arrests and legal maneuvers, a political controversy has erupted. The opposition has called into question the investigation's impartiality, alleging political interference by those in power. However, the Chief Minister's Office insists that the probe is independent and court-supervised, rejecting any claims of partiality.