Guiding AI Revolution: Ethics and Standards Take Center Stage

In a speech at the ITU WTSA event, Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia emphasized the necessity of governance in the realm of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT). He stated that ethical standards and a robust regulatory framework should guide the deployment of these technologies to address concerns of privacy and bias.

The minister pointed out that AI is drastically changing how information is stored and processed, bringing exceptional agility and precision to businesses and individuals. He remarked on the global transformation driven by 5G, AI, and interconnected models of IoT, which need a collaborative approach to fully realize their potential.

Scindia advocated for international standards crucial for the flourishing of groundbreaking technologies, as these standards ensure interoperability, bolster security, and build trust. Highlighting India’s tech achievements like UPI and the Aadhaar card system, he underscored the importance of inclusive and sustainable policy frameworks for future technological advancements, including the impending wave of 6G.

