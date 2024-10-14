Unveiling Space Secrets: Columbus's Legacy and Space Ventures
Recent studies reveal Christopher Columbus as a Sephardic Jew, solving an age-old mystery about his origins. Key highlights in space news include the Italian space agency's call for private investment and Europe's need for closer cooperation amidst rising global space rivalry. NASA plans a mission to Jupiter's moon Europa.
Recent genetic research by Spanish scientists suggests that the legendary explorer Christopher Columbus might have been of Sephardic Jewish descent. This breakthrough aims to resolve ongoing disputes about his origins and burial place, a topic of international debate for centuries.
In other developments, Italy's space agency emphasizes the significance of private investments for the burgeoning space economy. Speaking ahead of the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, agency head Teodoro Valente underscored the necessity of regulating private sector engagement to sustain industry growth.
NASA is gearing up for a groundbreaking mission to Jupiter's moon Europa. The Europa Clipper spacecraft will investigate the moon's potential to support life, embarking on a six-year, 1.8 billion-mile journey to determine if its vast subsurface ocean is habitable.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Conservative Push for NASA Transparency: Unveiling Discussions on Musk and Trump
Dubai Court Orders Asset Attachment in Honasa-RSM Dispute
Examining Influence: Heritage Foundation's Quest for NASA Records
Dubai Court Drama: Honasa Consumer's Asset Attachment Controversy
European spacecraft launches to a harmless asteroid that NASA deliberately crashed into in previous save-the-Earth test, reports AP.