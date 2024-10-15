Global News Highlights: Diplomatic Tensions, Space Exploration, and Economic Insights

Recent global events point to escalating diplomatic tensions, space exploration advancements, and noteworthy economic insights. Canada and India are embroiled in a diplomatic spat following the expulsion of diplomats linked to a murder case, sparking retaliatory measures from India.

In the Pacific, China concluded its military exercises near Taiwan, aiming to curb "separatist acts," while tensions around North Korea's border activities persist. Meanwhile, NASA successfully launched its Europa Clipper spacecraft to explore potential life on Jupiter's moon, Europa.

The Nobel Prize in Economics was awarded to researchers illuminating the effects of colonization on current global economic inequality. Their work provides crucial insights into institutional impacts on prosperity. The world watches closely as these events unfold, impacting international relations and scientific discoveries.

(With inputs from agencies.)