Underground Collider: China's JUNO and the Global Neutrino Race

A massive underground sphere designed to study neutrinos is nearing completion in China's Guangdong province. The $300 million Jiangmen Underground Neutrino Observatory (JUNO) could provide new insights into particle physics once operational by the latter half of 2025.

Constructed underground, JUNO targets neutrinos, byproducts of nuclear reactions. These particles are pivotal for understanding the universe's subatomic processes. Despite geopolitical challenges, China collaborates with scientists worldwide to study neutrinos originating from nearby nuclear plants and potentially from within the earth's own geological activities.

As international tensions rise, especially between the U.S. and China, scientific collaboration faces barriers. However, JUNO strives to strengthen global partnerships in research, despite challenges from differing policies and financial decisions. The observatory's findings hold promise for advancing fundamental science and fostering international cooperation.

