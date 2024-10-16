Prada and Axiom Space Unveil Spacesuit Design for NASA's Moon Mission

In a groundbreaking collaboration, Italian luxury brand Prada and Houston-based startup Axiom Space have introduced the cutting-edge design of a spacesuit tailored for NASA's Artemis 3 mission, set to be the first manned lunar landing since 1972.

The Axiom Extravehicular Mobility Unit (AxEMU), unveiled at the International Astronautical Congress in Milan, merges advanced engineering with aesthetic appeal to endure the moon's harsh environment, including extreme temperatures at the lunar south pole and permanently shadowed regions.

Scheduled for 2026, the spacesuits allow astronauts to perform extended spacewalks, following rigorous testing, including underwater trials simulating lunar conditions. This venture underscores luxury industry's growing interest in space exploration partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)